How to Watch Seahawks vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Seahawks held Arizona to a field goal in a Week 9 win and are tied with the Rams for second in the NFC West. The Raiders lost at San Francisco the same week and sit three games behind first-place Denver in the AFC West.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Sam Darnold is out with a rib injury, and Drew Lock has thrown for 597 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in three games this season. He has completed 54 of 76 passes, a 71.1% clip, and he has not had to force the ball.

Lock went 19 of 28 for 175 yards and a touchdown against Arizona on Nov. 8. That followed 235 yards and three scores at Arizona on Sept. 20 and 187 yards against New England. His 7.9 yards per attempt meets a Raiders defense that allows 234.2 passing yards per game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,036 receiving yards, on 71 catches and nine touchdowns from 99 targets. That works out to 115.1 yards per game for a Seattle offense that throws for 217 per game.

He caught seven passes for 51 yards on 10 targets against Arizona on Nov. 8, a quieter day after 118 yards and a score against Chicago on Nov. 2 and 150 yards and a score against Kansas City on Oct. 25. Seattle will need his 14.6 yards per catch to keep up with a Raiders offense that throws for 259.7 yards per game.

Tre Tucker has 33 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets, with 16 yards per reception. He caught four passes for 55 yards at San Francisco on Nov. 8, after 103 yards and a touchdown against the Rams on Oct. 25.

He had five catches for 97 yards and two scores against Buffalo on Oct. 18, but no catches on one target at the Jets on Nov. 1. Seattle allows 155.1 passing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, so those long gains will be harder to find.

Ashton Jeanty has 362 rushing yards on 114 carries, a 3.2-yard average, with one touchdown on the ground. He also has 42 catches for 371 yards and three scores, on a Las Vegas offense that rushes for only 71.3 yards per game.

He had six carries for 25 yards at San Francisco on Nov. 8, two for nine at the Jets on Nov. 1 and eight for 15 against the Rams on Oct. 25, and he has one 100-yard game all season. Seattle gives up 89.1 rushing yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL, so his 76.4% catch rate may matter more than his carries.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds

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