How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD. Seattle is 2-0 after a Week 2 win at Arizona and Washington is 0-2 after a Sept. 20 loss to Dallas amid a quarterback change.

Seattle has allowed 17 points total with 4 interceptions and 5 sacks. Washington averages 157 rushing yards per game and 185 passing yards per game.

Washington has allowed 61 points with 5 sacks and 0 interceptions. Seattle allows 8.5 points per game and Washington allows 30.5 points per game.

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites over the Commanders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Washington's quarterback picture changed fast in Week 2. Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow during the September 20 loss to Dallas, and the team has since named Mariota the Week 3 starter against Seattle. In relief that day, Mariota went 11 of 16 for 111 yards and a touchdown without an interception, good for a 109.1 passer rating on his snaps.

Washington has still leaned on the run, averaging 157 rushing yards per game through two weeks, which should ease the transition at quarterback. That ground game matters against a Seattle defense that has allowed just 17 points total this season and already has 4 interceptions, tied for the league lead. Mariota's job Sunday is simple: protect the ball and let the rushing attack set up manageable throws.

Washington's passing game has produced just 185.5 yards per game through two weeks, and it will lean on that number behind a new starter at quarterback. McLaurin remains the target Washington trusts most in that offense, even after managing only 4 catches for 64 yards over the first two games.

Seattle's defense will make that climb harder. The Seahawks already have 9 passes defended, 5 sacks and 4 interceptions through two games, a group that has forced early turnovers and quick decisions from opposing passers. Washington needs McLaurin to turn a similar target share into real yardage now that its passing game is breaking in a new starter.

Seattle's passing game has been nearly mistake-free through two weeks, and Lock is a big reason why. He has thrown for 422 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception, completing 72.9 percent of his passes for a 127.3 rating.

That efficiency lines up well against a Washington defense that has allowed 61 points and zero interceptions through two games, even though the Commanders have generated 5 sacks. A clean afternoon from Lock, not necessarily a huge one, would keep Seattle's early passing efficiency intact against a defense still hunting for its first takeaway.

Coming off a three-touchdown outburst in Seattle's Week 2 win over Arizona, Smith-Njigba has been the most productive receiver in this matchup. He has 17 catches for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns through two games, including a 9-catch, 155-yard, three-score day against the Cardinals.

Washington's defense has allowed 30.5 points per game and has yet to intercept a pass this season, conditions that favor a receiver who already has an 82-yard catch on his season log. If Smith-Njigba keeps winning at that rate, Washington will have to devote extra coverage to him and open room elsewhere in Seattle's offense.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds

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