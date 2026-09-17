How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Las Vegas is 1-0 after a 27-13 win over Miami, while Los Angeles is 0-1 following a 26-14 loss to Arizona.

Las Vegas finished drives cleanly in its opener. Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and the Raiders turned four red-zone trips into three scores.

Los Angeles struggled to sustain anything against the Cardinals. Justin Herbert threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, but the Chargers managed only 14 points and 268 total yards, converted 2 of 8 third downs, and turned it over twice.

The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites over the Raiders, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -306 for the Chargers and +245 for the Raiders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

Las Vegas opened with five sacks, tied for the most in the league, plus an interception while allowing 13 points. Justin Herbert was sacked three times in the Cardinals loss, so that Raiders front is the first problem.

Herbert still has to clean up the giveaways and third-down stalls from Week 1. How he handles that pressure decides whether Los Angeles can sustain drives.

Before leaving Week 1, McConkey was the Chargers' most productive receiver and Herbert's clearest explosive option. He posted 5 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 7 targets against Arizona, production an offense ranked near the bottom in points and touchdowns desperately needs again.

Availability is still unsettled with a rib injury and no Wednesday practice, status day to day. When he plays, his route running and separation against a Raiders defense that already disrupts quarterbacks can open up an offense that looked cramped in Week 1.

The Chargers managed only one sack and no interceptions in Week 1, while Las Vegas did not allow a sack in its opener. That protection matchup is the first thing around Kirk Cousins.

Cousins still threw two interceptions against Miami. Keeping those out of this one is what matters most.

The Raiders pass rush is already the clearest strength on the roster, and Crosby is the edge who can tilt the game. Las Vegas posted 5 sacks, 10 hurries, 11 quarterback hits, and 7 tackles for loss in its opener, the kind of pressure profile that forces an offense into a phone booth.

Herbert is still the engine of the Chargers offense after a Week 1 that produced only 14 points and struggled on third down. Crosby collapsing the pocket early attacks that exact problem and gives Las Vegas a path to keep Los Angeles off schedule all afternoon.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds

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