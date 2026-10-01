How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Bills enter 3-0 and are scoring 33.7 points per game. The Patriots are 1-2 and averaging 12.0 points per game.

The Bills are 6.5-point favorites over the Patriots, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -313 for the Bills and +251 for the Patriots.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

New England's offense has had trouble finishing drives, and that puts real weight on Maye's shoulders in this one. The Patriots are averaging just 12 points per game, rank 31st in passing touchdowns, and have converted only 32.5 percent of their third downs through three weeks. Maye still leads the team with 585 passing yards and a touchdown pass, making him the clearest gauge of whether New England can keep pace.

Buffalo's pass rush raises the degree of difficulty. The Bills have racked up 9 sacks through three games, a top-10 mark, to go with 28 quarterback hits. Staying ahead of that pressure and protecting the ball will determine how competitive New England can make this AFC East matchup.

With New England's passing game still finding its footing, the ground game becomes a bigger part of how the Patriots stay competitive, and Stevenson is the one carrying that load. He leads the team with 116 rushing yards as New England averages 109.333 rushing yards per game. Buffalo's defense has allowed 26 points per game, 21st in the league, giving Stevenson a real opportunity to control tempo.

Buffalo has still made its share of stops up front, with 17 tackles for loss through three games. Staying efficient on early downs would keep New England out of obvious passing situations and let the Patriots shorten the game on the road.

Buffalo's offense has set the pace early in the season, and Allen sits at the center of it in this divisional matchup. Through three games, the Bills are averaging 33.667 points per game, best in the league, and Allen leads them with 786 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns. Even in an uneven Week 3 win over the Chargers, he still added two rushing touchdowns.

New England has actually been sturdier on defense than its record suggests, holding opponents to 17 points per game through three contests. Buffalo converts 54.5 percent of its third downs, third in the NFL, and if Allen can keep the Bills on schedule on third down against that Patriots defense, the Bills can keep their unbeaten start rolling.

Buffalo leaned on Cook to steady things in Week 3, and that ground-game trust keeps growing. The Bills are averaging 155 rushing yards per game and rank first in rushing touchdowns through three weeks, with Cook already piling up 346 rushing yards on his own.

New England's defense has otherwise played well, but Buffalo's run game has been the cleanest way this offense creates control early. Cook forcing Patriots linebackers and safeties to stay honest downhill opens up the rest of Buffalo's attack.

Patriots vs. Bills Odds

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