How to Watch Panthers vs. Packers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay is 4-3, and its three-game winning streak ended with a 20-17 loss at Detroit in Week 7. The Packers allowed 34 points combined while beating Tampa Bay, Chicago and Dallas in Weeks 4 through 6, a run that included a 31-7 win over the Bears. They have allowed 20.7 points per game, and their plus-5 turnover margin is No. 5 in the NFL. The Packers convert 35.2 percent of their third downs, a bottom 10 mark.

Carolina is 3-3 after a 43-13 home loss to Tampa Bay in Week 7, one week after a 25-14 win at Philadelphia that came out of a Week 5 bye. The Panthers score 26.5 points per game and throw for 276.0 yards per game, No. 2 in the league. Their defense allows 153.2 rushing yards per game, and Chicago scored 59 points against it in Week 1. Carolina is 2-1 on the road, and its lone road loss came 21-18 at Cleveland in Week 3.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Packers

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Tampa Bay intercepted Bryce Young twice and sacked him five times in a 43-13 loss in Week 7, his roughest game of the season. Green Bay is no easier. The Packers lead the NFL with nine interceptions.

Young had thrown two interceptions in his first five games, so the question is whether Week 7 was a blip. He has been sacked 17 times, and the Packers have 16.0 sacks, so getting the ball out on time is the priority. His first few drives Thursday will show how much of that Tampa Bay game he carries into Green Bay.

Chuba Hubbard's workload has followed the scoreboard, from 28 carries in the Week 6 win at Philadelphia to seven when Carolina trailed Tampa Bay 33-6 at halftime. Both of his 100-yard games came in wins.

Green Bay allows 115 rushing yards per game, a bottom half mark, so the matchup favors him as long as the Panthers stay within reach. He averages 4.8 yards per carry and has caught 15 of 18 targets, giving Carolina a way to stay on schedule even when it falls behind. His carry total at halftime is the clearest read on whether Carolina is playing from ahead or behind.

Green Bay runs for 59.9 yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, so Jordan Love carries the offense at 38.7 passes per game. He threw 45 times in the Week 7 loss at Detroit.

Carolina's pass defense is the strength of its unit, allowing 195.7 yards per game, a top 10 mark, while its run defense gives up more yards than any in the league. That gives Green Bay a chance to rebalance, and Love benefits most from it. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all seven games, so watch whether the Packers commit to the run early to give him easier throws.

Christian Watson averages 17.5 yards per catch, and his two 140-yard games each came with two touchdowns. He is Love's downfield threat, with 595 yards and six touchdowns.

Carolina has only 10.0 sacks but is tied for the NFL lead with 31 quarterback hurries, so Love will have to get the ball out on time. That puts the onus on Watson to win early on deeper routes. His 81-yard catch at Minnesota is the Packers' longest completion of the season, and his targets of 20 yards or more are the ones to track.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds

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