Major League Baseball
How to watch Panthers vs. Eagles
Major League Baseball

How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 18, 2026 8:34 a.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 2-3, and the Panthers are 2-2 and lead the NFC South.

The Eagles lost 19-17 at Jacksonville in London in Week 5. Jake Elliott’s 48-yard field goal put them up 17-16 with eight seconds left, and Cam Little’s 57-yard field goal won it for the Jaguars. Jalen Carter had 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in that game, but the offense ranks second-to-last in the NFL at 262.2 yards per game.

The Panthers are coming off their Week 5 bye after beating the Lions in Week 4, a win that put them in first place in the NFC South. Jalen Coker is on track to return from a quad injury, and Tershawn Wharton and Taylor Moton are both opening practice windows this week.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Panthers, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -120 for the Eagles and +101 for the Panthers. Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles

  • When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Carolina’s passing game averages 301.3 yards per game, second in the NFL, and Bryce Young has nine touchdown passes against two interceptions on 101 completions in four games. He has thrown for 1,268 yards and has been sacked 10 times.

Philadelphia allows 238.8 passing yards per game and has just six sacks, both among the bottom 10 in the NFL, which gives Young time to throw. Carolina scored 34 and 32 points in its two wins, so the Eagles face an offense that has hit that range twice.

Nearly two-thirds of Carolina's carries belong to Chuba Hubbard, who has 61 of the team's 95 for 306 yards and three touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry, in four games. He has also caught 10 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia allows 118.0 rushing yards per game, in the bottom half of the NFL, and Hubbard has little competition. AJ Dillon and Jonathon Brooks have 26 carries between them. Carolina allowed 59 points to Chicago in Week 1 and 26 to Detroit on Oct. 4, so long ground drives also give its defense rest.

Philadelphia's passing game averages 170.6 yards per game, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts has been sacked 13 times while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. He has eight touchdown passes against three interceptions and has added 107 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Carolina has 28 hurries in four games, second in the NFL, but only seven sacks, so Hurts faces a rush that hurries often and finishes rarely. Philadelphia has lost three straight while scoring 7, 20 and 17 points.

Dontayvion Wicks leads the Eagles with 260 receiving yards and 28 targets in five games. Wicks has 17 catches at 15.3 yards per catch.

Carolina allows 230.8 passing yards per game, and Wicks gets the most work against a defense that has given up 59 points in a game. Darius Cooper has caught four of Philadelphia’s eight touchdown passes, so Wicks is not the only receiver Carolina has to account for.

Panthers vs. Eagles Odds

Learn more about the Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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