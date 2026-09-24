National Football League
How to Watch Panthers vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
National Football League

How to Watch Panthers vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 27, 2026 7:42 a.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers enter at 1-1 on the season.

Carolina brings the league lead in passing yards per game at 312.5 and sits tied for first in passing touchdowns. Cleveland has allowed 26.5 points per game with 1 interception through two weeks.

Cleveland has allowed 131.5 rushing yards per game. Carolina has allowed 31 points per game and 419 total yards per game.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Browns

Players To Watch

Carolina's passing attack has been the best in the league through two weeks, and Young is the reason. He has thrown for 648 yards and 6 touchdowns against just 1 interception, and the Panthers lead the NFL in passing yards per game at 312.5 while sitting tied for first in passing touchdowns. In the win over Atlanta, he went 23 of 36 for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns without a turnover.

Cleveland has allowed 26.5 points per game through two weeks, and Young's accuracy against a Browns defense with only 1 interception all season gives Carolina a clear advantage in this one.

Carolina's offense has stayed balanced behind Hubbard's work on the ground and through the air. He has 102 rushing yards on 22 carries this season, a 4.6-yard average, with 1 rushing touchdown, and in the win over Atlanta he added 2 catches for 11 yards and a score.

Cleveland has allowed 131.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks, and that soft run defense hands Hubbard a favorable matchup to keep piling up touches.

Cleveland's passing game has been up and down, but Watson just turned in his cleanest performance of the season. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions against Tampa Bay, and added 22 rushing yards on 7 carries. For the year, he has thrown for 443 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while completing 76.9 percent of his passes.

Carolina's defense has allowed 31 points per game through two weeks, and a repeat of that accuracy would give Cleveland a real chance against a Panthers defense that has otherwise thrived on takeaways.

Carolina's defense has given up plenty of yardage early, and no one on Cleveland is better positioned to take advantage than Boston. The rookie has 7 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns through two games, both of them long scores, and he caught 5 of 7 targets for 95 yards and a 55-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers have allowed 419 total yards per game through two weeks, and Boston's 22-yard average per catch makes him the vertical threat most likely to stretch that defense on Sunday.

Carolina vs. Cleveland Odds

Learn more about the Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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