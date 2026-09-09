How to Watch Dolphins vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

Miami's offense carries two numbers worth watching. Malik Willis has avoided an interception in 14 straight games, and De'Von Achane has been the engine behind him, exceeding 103.5 rushing and receiving yards in seven of his last eight games while averaging 133.0 yards per outing. Achane is also closing in on franchise history: he needs just 6 rushing yards to tie Abdul-Karim al-Jabbar for seventh on the Dolphins' all-time list.

Las Vegas remains the betting favorite. The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites with a 40.5 total, and their moneyline sits at -184 to Miami's +154. The spread has moved from -3 at open to -3.5, and the total has dropped from 41.5 to 40.5. Bettors have leaned Raiders on the moneyline (87% of 30,797 bets) while Miami has picked up the spread money (53% of 3,040 bets).

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Las Vegas opens this matchup with a new starter under center, so Cousins is the clearest tone setter for the Raiders offense. He was officially named the starting quarterback last week after working with the first team offense throughout the offseason, which gives this opener extra weight for how smoothly the unit functions against Miami.

In the preseason, Cousins completed 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and 1 touchdown. That is a small sample, but it does show efficiency and command heading into Week 1. For the Raiders, his value in this game is simple: if he keeps the offense on schedule and converts enough third downs, he gives Las Vegas a steadier path in a game where both teams enter 0-0 and early execution matters.

With the Raiders still sorting through the backfield, Jeanty is worth tracking because his availability could shape the entire offensive plan. Coach Klint Kubiak said there was optimism on Sept. 2 that Jeanty, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, would be ready for Week 1. That makes him one of the biggest swing players in this matchup.

His status has not been fully locked in, so he is best viewed as expected or likely rather than confirmed. If Jeanty is active and close to full strength, Las Vegas gets a more balanced attack and a better chance to avoid putting everything on Cousins right away. If he is limited, the Raiders may need a larger contribution from the rest of the backfield.

If Jeanty is limited, Laube becomes one of the more interesting role players in this game. He made the 53 man roster at the end of camp, and by Sept. 5 there was a clear opening for him to see an elevated offensive role against Miami if the Raiders need to manage Jeanty's workload.

What makes Laube worth watching is the range of ways he can help. He is in the mix for expanded offensive snaps, and he also offers special teams value as a kickoff returner. That gives him a direct path to influencing field position or stealing a few key touches. For a Week 1 matchup with so many unanswered questions, players with flexible roles can tilt the flow of the game.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds

Learn more about the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and check the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!

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