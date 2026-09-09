National Football League
How to watch Dolphins vs. Raiders
National Football League

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 13, 2026 5:33 a.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

Miami's offense carries two numbers worth watching. Malik Willis has avoided an interception in 14 straight games, and De'Von Achane has been the engine behind him, exceeding 103.5 rushing and receiving yards in seven of his last eight games while averaging 133.0 yards per outing. Achane is also closing in on franchise history: he needs just 6 rushing yards to tie Abdul-Karim al-Jabbar for seventh on the Dolphins' all-time list.

Las Vegas remains the betting favorite. The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites with a 40.5 total, and their moneyline sits at -184 to Miami's +154. The spread has moved from -3 at open to -3.5, and the total has dropped from 41.5 to 40.5. Bettors have leaned Raiders on the moneyline (87% of 30,797 bets) while Miami has picked up the spread money (53% of 3,040 bets).

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Raiders

Players to Watch

Las Vegas opens this matchup with a new starter under center, so Cousins is the clearest tone setter for the Raiders offense. He was officially named the starting quarterback last week after working with the first team offense throughout the offseason, which gives this opener extra weight for how smoothly the unit functions against Miami.

In the preseason, Cousins completed 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and 1 touchdown. That is a small sample, but it does show efficiency and command heading into Week 1. For the Raiders, his value in this game is simple: if he keeps the offense on schedule and converts enough third downs, he gives Las Vegas a steadier path in a game where both teams enter 0-0 and early execution matters.

With the Raiders still sorting through the backfield, Jeanty is worth tracking because his availability could shape the entire offensive plan. Coach Klint Kubiak said there was optimism on Sept. 2 that Jeanty, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, would be ready for Week 1. That makes him one of the biggest swing players in this matchup.

His status has not been fully locked in, so he is best viewed as expected or likely rather than confirmed. If Jeanty is active and close to full strength, Las Vegas gets a more balanced attack and a better chance to avoid putting everything on Cousins right away. If he is limited, the Raiders may need a larger contribution from the rest of the backfield.

If Jeanty is limited, Laube becomes one of the more interesting role players in this game. He made the 53 man roster at the end of camp, and by Sept. 5 there was a clear opening for him to see an elevated offensive role against Miami if the Raiders need to manage Jeanty's workload.

What makes Laube worth watching is the range of ways he can help. He is in the mix for expanded offensive snaps, and he also offers special teams value as a kickoff returner. That gives him a direct path to influencing field position or stealing a few key touches. For a Week 1 matchup with so many unanswered questions, players with flexible roles can tilt the flow of the game.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds

Learn more about the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and check the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch Bears vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

How to Watch Bears vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Oklahoma vs. Michigan on FOX One Watch Oklahoma vs. MichiganWatch Buccaneers vs. Bengals on FOX One Watch Buccaneers vs. BengalsWatch Dolphins vs. Raiders on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. RaidersWatch Commanders vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. EaglesWatch Falcons vs. Steelers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs. Steelers
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes