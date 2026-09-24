How to Watch Jets vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Jets visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field, Detroit, MI. New York lost to Green Bay in overtime on Sept. 20 and Detroit lost to Buffalo on Sept. 17.

Detroit leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and averages 31 points per game. New York has allowed 15 points per game and its passing attack has produced 1 touchdown through two weeks.

Detroit has 7 sacks but has allowed 266.5 receiving yards per game. New York averages 109.5 rushing yards per game and Detroit averages 115.5 rushing yards per game.

The Lions are 6.5-point favorites over the Jets.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Jets vs. Lions

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Detroit's passing offense has been the story of the first two weeks, and Goff is the reason. He leads the Lions with 533 passing yards and 6 touchdowns, and Detroit ranks first in the NFL in passing touchdowns while averaging 31 points per game.

New York's defense has allowed just 15 points per game so far, the stingiest mark either team brings into Sunday. Goff's efficiency will decide whether Detroit's passing attack can crack that number early.

Through two games, Hall has carried a featured role in New York's offense, piling up 45 touches and 210 scrimmage yards. He capped the Week 2 loss to Green Bay on September 20 with 29 rushing yards and 63 receiving yards, including a 43-yard catch.

Detroit's secondary took a hit this week with Avonte Maddox ruled out for the season on September 21, and that shakeup gives Hall extra room to work as both a runner and a checkdown target for Geno Smith.

New York's passing game has produced just one touchdown through two weeks, and Wilson caught it. He turned 5 of 7 targets into 57 yards in the overtime loss to Green Bay on September 20, with that score standing as Geno Smith's only touchdown pass of the season so far.

Detroit has racked up 7 sacks in two games but has also allowed 266.5 receiving yards per game and 35.5 points per game, and Wilson gives New York's passing attack its clearest way to cash in against that generous secondary.

Detroit's passing attack runs through St. Brown more than anyone else, and the numbers back it up. He leads the Lions with 14 catches, 209 receiving yards and 4 touchdown receptions through two games, and he erupted for 9 catches, 142 yards and 2 touchdowns in the September 17 win over Buffalo.

The Lions rank first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns and seventh in receiving yards per game, a profile built largely around St. Brown's usage. If he keeps winning underneath and in the scoring areas, Detroit's passing attack should keep finding him.

Jets vs. Lions Odds

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