How to Watch Jets vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Jets visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears are 2-1 this season, while the Jets are 1-2.

Chicago is coming off a 27-7 win over the Eagles and is averaging 29.7 points per game while allowing 17.7. New York lost 31-24 at Detroit last Sunday and is averaging 21.3 points per game while allowing 20.3.

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite over New York, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -178 for the Bears and +149 for the Jets.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Jets vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Chicago's ground game did the finishing work in the Week 3 win over Philadelphia, and Swift handled the closing minutes himself. He carried 20 times for 84 yards and added two catches, part of a three-game stretch in which he has already topped 80 rushing yards twice and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry on his way to 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bears lead the NFL in rushing at 184.3 yards per game and have 7 rushing touchdowns, second most in the league behind Buffalo's 8. New York has been considerably tougher against the pass than the run through three weeks, and Swift gets an offense that has shown no hesitation about staying committed to the backfield even with a lead in hand.

Thrown into a spot start against Philadelphia in Week 3, Keenum delivered more than a game-manager performance. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns, added a rushing score, and helped power a 27-7 win over the Eagles.

New York has recorded 8 sacks through three games, and whoever lines up behind Chicago's line will feel it. Keenum's protection held up well against Philadelphia's front, and doing it again against a Jets defense generating pressure at that rate is the bigger question in Week 4.

New York's passing game has carried the offense, and Smith is the reason why. Through three games he has thrown for 783 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception, and last week against Detroit he threw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns to keep the Jets in a game they lost late.

Chicago has intercepted 3 passes through three games, so ball security matters against a defense that has already shown it can take the ball away. The Jets are averaging just 92.3 rushing yards per game, which puts extra weight on Smith to keep the offense on schedule through the air.

Breece Hall is out with a quad injury, which puts the backfield workload in Allen's hands this week. Allen has 61 rushing yards on 19 carries with a touchdown so far this season, and he is set to lead the Jets backfield Sunday.

Chicago has forced 6 takeaways and sits at a plus-3 turnover margin, tied for fourth in the league, through three games, a tough draw for a back stepping into a bigger role. If Allen ends up carrying the load at Soldier Field, protecting the ball matters as much as finding yards.

Jets vs. Bears Odds

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