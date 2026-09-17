How to Watch Jaguars vs. Broncos: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Jacksonville is 1-0 after a 34-10 win over Cleveland, while Denver is 0-1 following a 31-10 loss to Kansas City.

Jacksonville’s opener was sharp. Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns with a 150.6 passer rating, and the Jaguars finished with 360 total yards and no turnovers.

Denver’s night against the Chiefs never got going. Bo Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception, lost a fumble, and the Broncos managed 176 total yards while converting 2 of 12 third downs.

The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, with a total of 45.5 and a moneyline of -149 for the Broncos and +125 for the Jaguars.

Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

Denver’s defense still got home twice and came away with an interception in Week 1, even in a 31-10 loss to Kansas City. That is the first thing Trevor Lawrence has to clear on the road.

Lawrence was nearly perfect against Cleveland, including four touchdown passes on 18 completions. Protecting the ball against that Broncos front is the clearest thing to watch.

Denver needs a much cleaner offensive performance, and this game runs straight through Nix's response after Week 1. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception, also losing a fumble, while Denver managed 176 total yards, 10 points, and only 2 of 12 third downs.

Jacksonville opened the season with 5 sacks, 1 interception, and only 10 points allowed. Faster decisions and more than the short passing game Denver showed in Week 1 keep the Broncos from playing uphill all afternoon.

Denver needs a go-to target against one of the hottest defenses in the league through one week, and Sutton is that assignment. In the loss to Kansas City he caught 2 of 5 targets for 11 yards, production that has to rise if Denver wants to improve on its league-low scoring and league-worst 115 passing yards per game through its first game.

Jacksonville's defense led the league with 5 sacks in Week 1 while also grabbing 1 interception. Sutton winning early in routes and giving Nix a reliable outlet helps Denver stay on schedule instead of drowning in long-yardage situations.

Harvey's role could shape how balanced Denver can be on offense. He is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after progressing from a Wednesday DNP to limited practices Thursday and Friday, setting up a possible game-time decision. In Week 1 he had 18 rushing yards on 3 carries, caught all 4 of his targets for 23 yards, and added 111 kickoff return yards for 152 all-purpose yards.

Denver converted only 16.7 percent of its third downs in Week 1 and needs easier offense. Harvey as a runner and underneath receiver, if he is able to go, helps settle the offense and keeps Jacksonville's pass rush from teeing off snap after snap.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Odds

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