How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

Dak Prescott brings franchise history into this one. He's five passing touchdowns away from tying Tony Romo for first on the Cowboys' all-time list.

New York's offense has struggled once it gets to the goal line. The Giants posted a 21.7% catch rate in goal-to-go situations in 2025, the lowest in the NFL, a number that raises the stakes for every red-zone snap against Dallas.

The betting market favors Dallas, though bettors see it differently. The Cowboys are 3-point favorites at consensus lines with a 47.5 total, and their moneyline sits at -159 to New York's +134. The spread has moved from Giants +1.5 at open to Giants +3, and the total has dipped from 48 to 47.5. Despite that shift, 59% of spread bets are on the Giants.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Players to Watch

Dallas enters this opener with its clearest edge at quarterback, so Prescott sits at the center of the matchup. He is the confirmed starter, and his 2025 production gives this game real shape: he started all 17 games last season, threw for 4,552 yards, and led the league with 404 completions.

That matters here because Dallas also brings continuity in a passing game built around multiple targets and formation flexibility. With Tyler Smith set to miss 4 to 6 weeks after thumb surgery, Prescott's command before and after the snap becomes even more important. If he handles pressure and keeps Dallas on schedule, the Cowboys can make this game look the way they want.

For New York, the biggest question is how the offense looks with Dart expected to lead it against a division rival right away. He is projected to start, and the attention on this game naturally swings to how quickly he can settle the Giants into their retooled attack.

The matchup is worth watching because there is still a lot of projection around him. He has started only 12 games, and his field management has been a talking point heading into Week 1. New York's team rankings do show one small early clue about the kind of game it may need: the Giants are tied for 16th in third down percentage entering the season table, while Dallas is 15th. If Dart extends drives and avoids reckless moments, he gives New York a real chance to control the tone.

When Dallas wants to stress the Giants' coverage rules, Lamb is the player who can force the issue fastest. He remains one of Prescott's leading targets, and his 2025 season backs up why he belongs in the spotlight: he produced a fifth straight 1,000 yard season despite missing three games.

This game also sets up around how New York handles Dallas' deeper receiving room. Lamb can win from different alignments, which makes him a difficult answer when a defense has to sort out leverage and help responsibilities. In a matchup where Dallas' passing game is viewed as the most obvious on paper advantage, Lamb is the receiver who can turn that edge into chunk plays and sustained pressure.

A key New York subplot is who steps up around the top of the receiver room, and Fields has become one of the most interesting names in that conversation. He appears on track to open the season as the Giants' No. 2 wideout after the team released Darius Slayton, and he often took reps ahead of Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham while Malik Nabers was sidelined or limited during camp.

Fields is worth tracking because his role could be meaningful immediately. The rookie drew positive buzz for his physicality and downfield playmaking, and his size gives the Giants a different kind of perimeter option. If he turns those projected opportunities into early catches, New York's passing game gets a needed second threat instead of leaning too heavily on one target.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds

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