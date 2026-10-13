How to Watch Cowboys vs. Packers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers are 3-2 and second in the NFC North, and the Cowboys are 2-3.

The Packers beat the Bears 31-7 in Week 5 behind five takeaways. Jordan Love went 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian Watson caught two touchdowns for 143 yards. The win came with a loss, as defensive lineman Javon Hargrave tore his Achilles. Micah Parsons, who is recovering from a torn ACL and will face his former team, isn’t expected to practice this week.

The Cowboys lost 24-16 to the Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week 5, a game that left them 2-3. Dallas has since added Mike Pettine as a senior defensive consultant to coordinator Christian Parker.

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -112 for the Packers and -106 for the Cowboys. Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Packers

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Dallas runs for 81.6 yards per game, among the bottom 5 in the NFL, so Dak Prescott has thrown 192 passes and completed 67.2 percent of them for 1,381 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has been sacked six times in five games, and Dallas is 2-3 after a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 8.

Green Bay has 14 sacks, top 10 in the NFL. Dallas has little ground game to fall back on, so protecting Prescott against that rush sets the limit on the offense.

CeeDee Lamb is 152 yards ahead of the only other Cowboy over 350 receiving yards, George Pickens, 507 to 355. He has caught 39 of 51 targets, 10 more targets than Pickens, and has four touchdowns.

Green Bay allows 181.0 passing yards per game, top 10 in the NFL, and its defense is much stronger against the pass than against the run, where it allows 127.6 yards per game. Lamb gives Dallas its best chance against the strongest part of the Packers' defense.

Green Bay is last in the NFL with 60.4 rushing yards per game, and Jordan Love has attempted 185 passes for 1,408 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers are 3-2 after a 31-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 11, and Love has been sacked 10 times.

Dallas allows 227.0 passing yards per game, among the bottom 15 in the NFL, and has five sacks in five games, bottom 5 in the league. Love should get time against a Cowboys front that rarely reaches the passer.

Matthew Golden has four more targets than Christian Watson, 44 to 40, but Watson has 77 more receiving yards, 474 to 397, and four more touchdowns, six to two. He has 26 catches at 18.2 yards per catch.

Dallas has defended 12 passes in five games, bottom 5 in the NFL. Green Bay converts 27.6 percent of its third downs, the lowest rate in the league, so the chunk plays Watson supplies are how the Packers move the ball.

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds

Learn more about the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.