How to Watch Chargers vs. Bills: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

The Bills enter at 2-0 on the season, while the Chargers are 0-2.

Buffalo has scored 77 points without a giveaway and has converted 57.1 percent of third downs. Los Angeles has allowed 393 yards and 26 points per game with 3 sacks through two weeks.

Buffalo has 7 sacks but has allowed 31 points per game. Los Angeles carries a minus-4 turnover margin and has allowed 273 passing yards per game while Buffalo has allowed 95 rushing yards per game at 3.7 yards per carry.

The Bills are 7-point favorites over the Chargers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bills

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Buffalo's offense has exploded through two games, and Allen is the engine. He leads the Bills with 582 passing yards and 5 touchdown passes, and the team has scored 77 points without a giveaway.

This matchup puts him against a Chargers defense that has allowed 393 yards and 26 points per game through two weeks, with just 3 sacks. Buffalo has converted 57.1 percent of its third downs, and Allen figures to work from a clean pocket again.

It has been a rough opening stretch for Herbert and the Chargers passing game. Through two games, he has 370 passing yards, 2 touchdown passes, 3 interceptions and a 71.6 passer rating, including 192 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the Week 2 loss to the Raiders.

Buffalo has allowed 31 points per game but already has 7 sacks, tied for fourth in the league. Herbert has to protect a minus-4 turnover margin against a defense that gets to the quarterback.

Buffalo's run defense has been vulnerable early, and Hampton is the player built to exploit it. He has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games, and in Week 2 he carried 23 times for 94 yards and added 21 receiving yards on 2 catches.

The Bills have allowed 95 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry to opponents. Hampton's workload keeps the Chargers on schedule and out of a pure dropback game plan.

Kincaid has been Buffalo's most productive pass catcher through two games. He leads the Bills with 225 receiving yards on 12 catches and has 1 touchdown, with Allen spreading the ball but leaning on him over the middle.

The Chargers have allowed 273 passing yards per game through two weeks, and Kincaid is the target most likely to work the seam against that secondary.

Chargers vs. Bills Odds

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