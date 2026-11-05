How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago hosts Tampa Bay at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bears enter at 6-2, while the Buccaneers are 3-5.

The Bears have won two straight after beating Seattle 34-17 on the road in Week 8. Chicago returns to Soldier Field for its first home game since a Week 7 win over New England.

Tampa Bay also has a two-game winning streak after shutting out Atlanta 16-0 in Week 8.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Tampa Bay has received 679 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions from Baker Mayfield in his starts this season. Chicago's defense has 22 sacks, giving the Buccaneers a protection test alongside the rushing matchup. Mayfield's decisions matter when the Bears make him move before a receiver is open.

Bucky Irving's involvement on the ground does not remove the need for Mayfield to complete throws that extend drives. The Buccaneers need their passing game when a rushing play leaves them short of a first down. Watch Mayfield's third-down decisions when Chicago gets pressure into the pocket.

Chicago allows 86.8 rushing yards per game, third fewest in the NFL, and Tampa Bay's ground game ranks first at 168.6 yards per game. Bucky Irving has 728 yards on 147 carries, five yards per carry, and five touchdowns, so this is a strength against strength matchup.

Watch his first-down average. Five yards a carry against this front would be a strong sign for the Buccaneers, and it would keep Chicago's defense honest.

Caleb Williams has 1,267 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and Tampa Bay has 12 interceptions, the most in the NFL. This is the matchup that tests whether his ball security is a skill or a lack of volume.

Chicago's passing offense ranks 13th at 236.5 yards per game. Williams has avoided mistakes, and the Buccaneers force them more than any other defense. Watch his throws into coverage on third down, where a single bad decision could swing the game.

Tampa Bay allows 80.0 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, and D'Andre Swift has to find room against it. He has 545 yards on 143 carries, 3.8 per attempt, and 10 touchdowns, a scoring total that stands out against his modest average.

Chicago's rushing offense ranks second at 150.8 yards per game, so the Bears will keep running even into a tough front. Watch his carries inside the 10, where short-yardage success matters more than his yards per carry.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds

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