Happy National Tight Ends Day! A Look at the Position's Best on a Football Holiday

Back in 2018, one of the NFL's most unheralded positions took a step forward with a movement likely few believed would ever catch on: National Tight Ends Day.

Fast forward seven years, and the unofficial "holiday" is one that many players and fans look forward to celebrating on the fourth Sunday of October.

Tight ends may not always be the flashiest or find a spot in most top-play countdowns. But, on this day, there's extra attention paid to the big guys in hopes they rumble, stumble and bumble their way to a nice showing. And this year is no different.

From tested veterans to a pair of standout rookies, here's a look at the top performances from the big day:

Instead of saving the best for last, how about we start handing out the credit where it's most deserved? Enter Kraft: the top performer on this National Tight Ends Day.

The Packers standout entered Sunday Night Football in line to put forth a big game. And, that's exactly what he did, hauling in seven receptions for 143 yards and two spectacular touchdowns. Tack on this super athletic move (shout out to all the wrestling fans) and it's fair to say no one celebrated the holiday more impressively.

The Eagles tight end's numbers didn't stand out (three receptions, 28 yards) when it was said and done. However, Goedert still managed to make an impact, scoring not one but two touchdowns in Philadelphia's 38-20 romp against the rival Giants.

Goedert's day was also made sweeter by the fact that the Eagles avenged a stunning Week 6 loss to New York. Goedert is now up to a team-leading seven touchdowns this season.

What would this holiday be without the bastion of what playing the position is all about?

It was a rough holiday at the office for Kittle's 49ers in a 26-15 loss to the Texans, but the veteran didn't come up empty-handed. After failing to log a catch in Week 7, Kittle, celebrating his eighth "National TEs Day," recorded four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from an extended stint on injured reserve.

George Kittle hauls in OUTRAGEOUS TD CATCH as 49ers chip away at Texans’ lead | NFL Highlights San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle made an outrageous touchdown catch, trimming the Houston Texans’ lead.

Now, introducing the first of two rookies who brought in their first holiday with flair.

Taylor secured his team's first win of the season after catching his first career touchdown on a four-yard pass from running back Breece Hall. Crazy, right?

Taylor finished New York's 39-38 win over the Bengals with five receptions for 34 yards to cap what could be the first of many fruitful holidays for the LSU product in years to come.

Rounding out the lineup is the other rookie who showed up and showed out on Sunday: Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Catching passes from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel against the Patriots can't be easy, but the Bowling Green alum made it appear so with the second-best game of all tight ends. Fannin, who's shown flashes of future greatness in Year 1, recorded six receptions for 62 yards and a TD in the 32-13 loss.

Dillon Gabriel Hits Harold Fannin Jr. for 18-Yard Touchdown, Giving Browns Lead Over Patriots | NFL Highlights Dillon Gabriel hit Harold Fannin Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Cleveland Browns the lead over the New England Patriots.

A special honorable mention should also go to Fannin's teammate and fellow TE David Njoku, who possibly prevented the rookie from having a bigger outing after catching four passes for 37 yards and a score in his first game back from a one-game absence.