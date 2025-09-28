National Football League
Malik Nabers Carted Off vs. Chargers; Giants Believe He Tore His ACL
Malik Nabers Carted Off vs. Chargers; Giants Believe He Tore His ACL

Updated Sep. 28, 2025 3:01 p.m. ET

Malik Nabers appeared to suffer a right knee injury on Sunday during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers was contesting a deep pass from Jaxson Dart, making his first NFL start, down the right sideline. Nabers was stopping his sprint down the field and made a play for the ball, but he stayed down and held his right knee.

According to a report from NFL Network, Nabers is "believed to have torn his ACL." Adam Schefter reported there will be an MRI on Monday morning to confirm the injury.

It was a big blow for a Giants offense that had started promisingly against the undefeated Chargers. The injury took place with 6:12 left in the second quarter, and the second-year receiver had two catches for 20 yards.

Nabers was taken to the locker room, lying down on a cart.

Dart started promisingly with a rushing touchdown on the first drive of his career as a starter. When Nabers left the game, he was 5-of-8 for 51 yards through the air, and he had four carries for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown.

