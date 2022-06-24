Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux has ‘tweaked hip’ from OTAs

National Football League
New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was sidelined for the bulk of OTAs a few weeks back and now we know why. 

The No. 5 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft reportedly tweaked his hip and was held out as a precaution. 

Discussions about Thibodeaux's mysterious injury were sparked earlier in the offseason when the Oregon product left spring practice early and got checked out by a trainer, and now Giants fans finally have some answers.

The injury is considered minor and Thibodeaux is expected to be ready for the start of Giants training camp on July 26.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll recently explained the team’s conservative approach when it comes to working injured or rehabbing players back into the fold.

"There’s a time to be smart and there’s a time to make sure you’re pushing through things the best you can. You have to balance those … so they’re ready to go fully on July 26, I think that’s being smart," he said. "We’ve got to get ready to go, then there’s a time to push through things. All we’re trying to do is try to be as healthy as we can be when training camp gets here."

Thibodeaux, 21, racked up 126 tackles (84 solo), 19 sacks, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles in three seasons with the Ducks. 

At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, he completed more bench press reps than any other edge player (27) and ran an impressive 40-yard dash that was tied for seventh among the 20 edge players who ran.

