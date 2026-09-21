Davante Adams Dominates The Giants: 3 Takeaways From The Rams' Win

SOFI STADIUM (Los Angeles) – The Los Angeles Rams rebounded from an embarrassing loss in Australia to start the year by cruising to a 28-6 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Monday Night Football in the team’s home opener.

Dubbed the "Dream Team" to start the year because of the team’s blockbuster moves to secure defensive game changers like defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Trent McDuffie and the return of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams finally looked like a team that could possibly live up to that billing in front of the team’s home fans at SoFi Stadium.

However, Los Angeles was buoyed by New York losing quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) for the game in the first quarter. Ultimately, the Rams improved to 1-1 with the win, while the Giants dropped to 1-1.

Here are my takeaways:

The Rams almost traded Adams to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason in a deal that would have brought wide receiver A.J. Brown to them in return. However, head coach Sean McVay decided to hold onto Adams in part because of his great chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With Brown now on the injured reserve with the New England Patriots due to a high ankle sprain, the decision has potentially proven to be a good one for the Rams. Without Puka Nacua on Monday because of a hip injury, Adams more than filled the void, totaling eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a party for Davante Adams and the Rams offense on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14 in 2025. He's now tied for No. 4 in the NFL all-time with Marvin Harrison Sr. and Cris Carter with 29 two-touchdown games.

As they leaned into last year, the Rams were effective using 13 personnel (three tight end sets). Per Next Gen Stats, Los Angeles used 13 personnel on 28 plays (54.9%) of the offensive snaps, averaging 10.4 yards per play and scoring two touchdowns with that personnel grouping.

When the Rams used 13 personnel, that left Adams on the field as the lone receiver – and he thrived.

Stafford finished with 327 passing yards and four touchdown passes, moving past Philip Rivers (425) on the all-time TD list with 426.

Not all was great for the Rams, though. Kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 43-yard field goal wide left, as special teams remained an issue. And the Rams also had two turnovers – a Stafford interception on a ball forced into double coverage to Adams and a fumble by running back Kyren Williams that led to a 24-yard field goal for the Giants.

New York lost its starting quarterback on the opening drive of the game when Dart was sandwiched between Los Angeles edge rusher Byron Young and Josaiah Steward, suffering a left knee injury. Dart left the field on his own, but after being evaluated by New York’s medical staff in the injury tent, he then went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jaxson Dart walks off the field after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Dart did not return to the game and was replaced by veteran backup Jameis Winston. The absence of Dart severely limited the Giants’ offense. New York’s No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers also had to leave the game in the first half with a shoulder injury but later returned.

With the team’s two top playmakers out, the Giants were held to 182 total yards of offense.

Along with Dart, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury at the end of his team’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and is week-to-week. And Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow again in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and is out indefinitely.

After a two-year absence and months of anticipation, Donald finally took the field for the Rams. The Pittsburgh native received a loud ovation from fans during player introductions.

Aaron Donald's entrance was a memorable one on Monday night at SoFi Stadium before the Rams' win over the Giants. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Once the game got going, Donald was a contributor, making a big run stuff on running back Najee Harris to force a field goal near the goal line. He finished with three combined tackles and one quarterback pressure on 32 defensive snaps, playing 58.2% of the defensive plays for the Rams.

"Aaron’s looked great," Rams head coach Sean McVay said before the game. "He’s really impacted a lot of positive things. I think our defense is feeding off his energy. He’s been a real positive for us."

3 ½. What's Next?

The Rams will try to keep the positive vibes going with a trip to the Mile High City, taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 on Sunday night. The Broncos rebounded with a big home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars following a disappointing loss in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Los Angeles is still looking up at the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West division standings.

The Giants will look to rebound at home against the 0-2 Tennessee Titans. All eyes will be on Dart this week and whether he can get back on the field.