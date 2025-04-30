National Football League Giants' Abdul Carter latest 2025 draft prospect to reveal he was prank called Published Apr. 30, 2025 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The list of players who've shared that they were among those prank called during the 2025 NFL Draft grew on Wednesday. New York Giants rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter also received a prank call during the first round of the draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Carter, who was drafted by the Giants with the third overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, allegedly received the prank call when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get the No. 2 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns. The Jaguars wound up using the pick on two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, instead.

"It's unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls," Rosenhaus said in a statement to ESPN. "Abdul and I knew it was B.S. and didn't even tell his family about the call."

Carter is one of at least six prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft who received a prank call during the event. The case surrounding Shedeur Sanders was the most prominent, with the Colorado quarterback receiving a call from someone impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to let him know he was being picked during Day 2 of the draft.

It was later revealed that the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax, was the culprit behind the prank call to Sanders. The NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft," the league announced Wednesday. Jax Ulbrich found the phone number of the league-issued phone Sanders got for the draft on his father's iPad and wrote it down, the Falcons shared on Sunday.

Sanders was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren , Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kyle McCord , Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt were the other players who shared that they received prank phone calls during the draft. Those prank calls were unrelated to the Sanders incident, according to The Associated Press. The NFL is still reportedly looking into how other players were prank called.

Carter was widely viewed as the top pure defensive player in the 2025 draft. The Penn State product emerged as a key player for the Nittany Lions this past season, recording 68 total tackles, an FBS-leading 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

