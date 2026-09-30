National Football League
Gervon Dexter, Falcons Reportedly Agree On 4-Year, $78 Million Extension
National Football League

Gervon Dexter, Falcons Reportedly Agree On 4-Year, $78 Million Extension

Published Sep. 30, 2026 6:50 p.m. ET

Fresh off his trade to Atlanta, Gervon Dexter isn't going anywhere anytime soon after locking in a huge extension with the Falcons.

The two sides reached an agreement on a contract extension Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by ESPN. Dexter is set to sign a four-year, $78 million deal with $46.5 million guaranteed after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Falcons last month.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham released a statement shortly after Dexter's extension became official.

"Gervon [Dexter] is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find," Cunningham said. "What's been just as impressive is the growth he's shown off the field as a man and a father. His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we're excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward."

After acquiring Dexter for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick, the move has already paid immediate dividends for the Falcons defense. 

Dexter has dominated up front through three games, ranking 8th in the NFL with a 20.5% quarterback pressure rate among interior defenders with at least 50 pass-rush snaps. He’s also recorded half a sack and two solo tackles, but coming off a career-high six-sacks last season.

Drafted in the second round out of Florida in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dexter spent three highly productive seasons in Chicago. He was a durable force up front, missing just two games while racking up 13.5 sacks, 42 quarterback hits, 115 tackles, and 10 tackles for loss.

Dexter's extension marks a major step forward for the Falcons' rebuild under Cunningham and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski. Securing a 25-year-old interior defensive lineman up front gives them a player to build around long-term in a competitive NFC South.

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