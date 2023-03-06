National Football League
National Football League

Geno Smith, Seahawks reportedly agree to 3-year, $105 million deal

Updated Mar. 6, 2023 7:32 p.m. EST

Geno Smith is staying in Seattle.

Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $105 million deal, per multiple outlets. The deal will include $52 million in the first season, according to ESPN. The news of the deal comes a day before Tuesday's franchise tag deadline.

Smith had a career year in 2022, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 100.9 passer rating. As a result, the 32-year-old earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, a Pro Bowl spot, his first winning record and his first playoff berth as a starter last season. He also led the NFL in completion percentage last year. 

Seattle originally signed Smith in 2019 to back up Russell Wilson. Following Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos last spring, the Seahawks re-signed Smith to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He beat out Drew Lock for the Seahawks' starting job at the end of the preseason. 

Smith is reportedly set to earn $52 million in the first calendar year of his new deal with Seattle, which likely means the club could get out of the contract before it expires without suffering too big of a cap hit. The Seahawks hold the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and might still consider the top QB prospects.

Ten years ago, Smith was a second-round pick with the Jets, with whom he battled injuries and struggled amid 30 starts over four seasons. He also served as a backup with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018). 

Smith ranked No. 5 in FOX Sports' 2023 NFL Free-Agent Top-50 Rankings.

Geno Smith
National Football League
