FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

Week 17 of the NFL season

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 17.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield

Lawrence has thrown for 1,338 yards over the Jaguars' last five games, and Jacksonville needs a win in Week 17 (at Indianapolis) to maintain its lead in the AFC South and for playoff positioning. Expect him to stay hot against a bad (and banged up) Colts secondary. Also, Indy has lost five in a row and was torched by Brock Purdy in Week 16.

PREDICTION: Trevor Lawrence

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Jaguars, Eagles, Patriots, Bills

New England gets the division rival Jets, in a game the Pats need to win if they want to inch closer to the 1-seed in the AFC. New York also gives up nearly 30 points per game. Jacksonville also gets a Indy defense that just gave up 48 at home to San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Patriots, Jaguars, Bills, Eagles

3. Which of the following will occur?

Jalen Hurts 200+ passing yards

Bills defense 3+ sacks

Chase Brown 100+ scrimmage yards

None

Did you see Brown in Week 16? He had 66 rushing yards and a TD, and 43 receiving yards and two TDs. I believe that in the NFL, momentum carries, especially for young players making their mark in the league. Cincy also gets a home contest against a Cardinals team that has lost seven in a row and has nothing to play for.

PREDICTION: Chase Brown 100+ scrimmage yards

4. Predict James Cook III & Saquon Barkley’s COMBINED RUSHING YARDS in the PHI-BUF game:

Cook is not the issue in this equation. He's had over 100 rushing yards in four of the Bills' last five games, and has the most rushing yards in the NFL this season. As for Barkley, he's only reached the century mark three times this season, but has passed it twice in the Eagles' last three games.

PREDICTION: 175-200

5. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Ja'Marr Chase, Trey McBride, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, A.J. Brown

Yeesh. It's always hard for me to go against Chase, the man with the second-most receptions in the league and arguably the league's best wideout. Despite JSN having a magnificent season, I won't change my tune this week.

PREDICTION: Ja'Marr Chase

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Eagles win, tie or lose by 1 point OR Bills win by 2 points or more

Not sure this is a game I would have touched this week, but if I must, the Bills have more to play for. And late in the season, a lot of these games come down to just that. The Bills still have a path to the No. 1 seed. The Eagles do not. Buffalo comes out hungrier.

PREDICTION: Bills win by 2 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Bills 30, Eagles 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .