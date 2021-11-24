National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: One lucky winner walks away with $100,000 of Terry's money 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What do you get when a diehard Chicago Bears fan who never picks against his team trusts the process and plays Super 6 for almost two years?

A $100,000 winner.

Out of nearly one million players, one person won last weekend's FOX Bet's Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge, walking away with Terry's cash.

For a chance to win the contest, players must pick six outcomes from Sunday’s NFL games. They must choose the winner of each game and also pick the margin of victory. The game is completely free to play, and getting all six picks correct means jackpot.

And jackpot it was for Nate Colgrove from Springfield, Nebraska.

Nate Colgrove of Springfield, Nebraska, won $100,000 last week in FOX Bet's Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge



The game that sealed the deal for Colgrove was the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, FOX America's Game of the Week. He had predicted Kansas City would win and by a margin of 10 to 14 points.

"It got down to the Kansas City game and it was just nerve-racking the whole way through," the forty-five-year-old landscaper said. "It came down to Dak throwing that interception, and that's what did it for me. Dak threw that interception and that's all I needed."

The final score — Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9.

"When I realized I'd won, I threw my son in the air," Colgrove said. "He weighs 130 pounds, but I found the strength."

Colgrove pictured with his family

The FOX Bet Super 6 app launched in September 2019. Since then, nearly six million dollars has been paid out to contestants across the country. All participants must be at least 18-years-old and legal residents of the United States.

And even when there's no jackpot winner, there are still opportunities to win other cash prizes. As a matter of fact, more than 70,000 people have won money playing in the app. Before winning the big pot, Nate was one of those winners. The excited father from Nebraska had won $200 just last year while playing.

And when it comes to playing, Nate has a strategy.

"My strategy is that I never pick Green Bay because I'm a Bears fan."

Another one of the business owner's correct picks was the Minnesota Vikings over the Packers by a margin of three to four points.

Minnesota defeated the Pack 34-31.

The loyal Bears fan — who dates his love for Chicago back to the days of Walter Payton and Jim McMahon — has big plans for his winnings. With his $100,000, he plans to put finishing touches on an addition to his home, pay off the family's car and truck notes and spend cash on two special weddings.

Colgrove, pictured here with fiancée Morgan, will put some of his winnings toward their wedding

"My fiancée Morgan and I are getting married in Miami, so some will go to that," he gushed. "But my oldest son is getting married, too, and I'm gonna be responsible for the pre-reception and the bar tab.

"The bar tab … I'll have to keep an eye out and put a limit on that!"

Other than being the sole winner of all of Terry's money last week, Nate explained that playing Super 6's NFL Sunday Challenge has little risk with big rewards, and it's so easy that "you can play while you're laying in bed at night."

"People talk about having one-in-a-million chances. Well, that's what it was for me. And it changed my life.

"There's always a shot."

This Thanksgiving, FOX Bet Super 6 is boosting the jackpot and giving away even more of Terry's money!

Remember, it’s free to play. Good luck!

