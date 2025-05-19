National Football League Eagles give Nick Sirianni multi-year extension coming off Super Bowl victory Published May. 19, 2025 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni seemed to be on the hot seat when the 2024 NFL season began and several games into the year. By the end of the season, though, Sirianni pushed away those rumors by leading the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LIX in February.

Now, Sirianni has some future job security. He and the Eagles have agreed to a multi-year extension, the team announced Monday. The terms of the deal weren't announced, but Sirianni was entering the final season of a five-year deal he signed when he became the Eagles' head coach in 2021.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

By wins and losses, not many coaches have a better four-year start to their career than Sirianni. He's 48-20 in the regular season and owns a 54-23 overall record. Those 54 wins trail only former San Francisco 49ers head coach George Seifert for the most by a head coach in the first four seasons of his career. Sirianni's .706 winning percentage is also the third-best among all coaches in the Super Bowl era (min. 50 games).

Sirianni, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, has also helped oversee the progression of quarterback Jalen Hurts. In their second year together, Hurts was the MVP runner-up as the Eagles posted a 14-3 regular-season record in 2022. They reached the Super Bowl that year as well, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It appeared that the Eagles would get back to the Super Bowl in 2023. They went 10-1 to open that season, but lost five of their last six regular-season games to finish second in the NFC East. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers soundly defeated the Eagles in the opening round of the postseason that year.

There were some calls for Sirianni to be fired after the team unraveled toward the end of the 2023 season. Philadelphia opted to keep him, but he had to reshuffle his staff. He hired Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio to run the defense.

Sirianni's job still wasn't entirely safe, though, in the opening weeks of the 2024 season. The team got out to a 2-2 start and didn't look overly impressive in its wins through the first half of the season. In Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns, Sirianni was seen taunting Eagles fans, drawing criticism from local media.

However, he and the Eagles righted the ship in the second half of the season. They won 12 of their final 13 regular-season games, with their only loss coming to a playoff-bound Washington Commanders team as Hurts left that game early due to a concussion.

Eagles vs. Cowboys will be the NFL season opener

Philadelphia mostly rolled through the postseason as well. The Eagles won three of their four postseason games by double-digits, including Super Bowl LIX, where they got their revenge on the Chiefs by winning 40-22.

The Eagles have been able to retain most of their players this offseason, with edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams being their most notable losses. So, Philadelphia appears set to at least make a run to repeat in 2025, and its head coach will have some long-term security this time around.

