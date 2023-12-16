National Football League
Eagles DB Darius Slay Jr. won't face Seahawks after knee surgery
National Football League

Eagles DB Darius Slay Jr. won't face Seahawks after knee surgery

Updated Dec. 16, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night's game at Seattle.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles' loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

Slay has two interceptions this season. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay's spot.

Sirianni declined to say who would start.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Got the right guys," he said.

The Eagles are 10-3 this season but have lost two straight games by 20-plus points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco after 63-21 loss to Raiders

Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco after 63-21 loss to Raiders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes