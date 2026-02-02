Drake Maye Offers 'Respect' To Terry Bradshaw, And Quarterbacks from NFL's Past

Drake Maye is the first quarterback born in the 21st century to start a Super Bowl, but he still understands the importance of the history of the NFL. In fact, he learns from it.

At Super Bowl media night, Maye was asked which quarterbacks he watches from the NFL past, and he was quick to praise Steelers great and FOX's own Terry Bradshaw.

"He was awesome when I met him," Maye said of Bradshaw. "He's, you know, renowned as one of the best dudes and the best quarterbacks of all time — with how he treats fans."

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls over a 14-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970-1983. He won an MVP in 1978 when he led the NFL with 28 touchdown passes. Bradshaw's now been on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show for over 30 years. Maye relished Bradshaw's playing-day highlights, but he was more blown away with the impression Bradshaw gave him in person.

"I got a story with Mr. Bradshaw," Maye said "We were sitting there and signing autographs together. And he has the best, able to read, you know, eligible to read, autographs of all time. He spells his name out in perfect cursive, and I kind of, you know, do a little scribble. He thinks it looks like ‘Drach Mai’. So, he made fun of me for that. The appreciation he has for people that want his autograph, and knowing that not everybody is in this position, and what he did for, you know, obviously the Steelers, and how great a player he was. So respect to him."

Drake Maye experienced his first Super Bowl Media Night on Monday. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Maye showed love to other quarterbacks who played before he entered the league.

"Favorite quarterback in NFL history? I think Tom Brady's got to be one of them," Maye said. "What he did for my organization. What he did for the sport. What he's done for, just the game in general. Just the winning, the success, the attitude he brought to playing this position."

"To rival that," Maye continued. "I'd probably say Payton Manning. Payton Manning. How he carries himself. How he approached playing the quarterback position at such a high level. How much work he put into it and just the person he is."

Maye's also carving his own path, and on his way to that mountaintop. Maye, 23, will become the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl, behind Dan Marino. He's second to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in MVP odds.