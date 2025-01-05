National Football League Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he's 'opening the door' to leave Miami Updated Jan. 5, 2025 10:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyreek Hill is willing to leave the Miami Dolphins after a disappointing 2024 season.

"I don't even know," Hill told reporters when asked what his message to his teammates was this offseason following their season-ending loss to the New York Jets. "This is my first time that I haven't been in the playoffs, man. For me, I've just got to do what's best for me and my family. Whether that's here or whoever the case may be, I'm finna opening that door for myself.

"I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

In a follow-up question, Hill was asked if that meant he could end up leaving Miami. He initially said, "If it is … " before walking away.

Soon after, Hill went on social media and thanked Dolphins fans for their support, hinting at his possible departure.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel downplayed Hill's comment when asked about it following Sunday's game.

"I'm not going to put too much weight on second-hand postgame disappointment statements," McDaniel told reporters. "We will see how (the) next couple days progress in convos with him and I."

Hill has two seasons left on a three-year, $90 million extension he signed with the Dolphins in August. The 30-year-old had a relatively down year in 2024, but he was still productive in his ninth season despite Tua Tagovailoa missing six games due to injury. In 17 games, Hill recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Outside of the 2019 season (when Hill played in 12 games with the Chiefs), those are his lowest yardage and TD numbers since he was a rookie.

"It is what it is," Hill said when asked how it felt not to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season. "It's life, man. At the end of the day, there's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career — just seeing what I need to do to continue to get better as a player so I can continue to reach that 1,000-yard mark. So, it is what it is."

Hill also didn't play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. However, Hill and McDaniel pointed at the other on whose decision it was to pull him. While Hill said he was dealing with the right wrist injury that's bothered him for much of the season, he added, "Coach kind of pulled me out."

"I was informed he was unavailable right before a drive," McDaniel said of Hill's injury. "I was not informed that it was a new injury. Focus was on players on the field."

As Hill mentioned, this season was the first time in his career that he won't play in the playoffs. Miami went 8-9, with the injuries to Tagovailoa playing a key role in the Dolphins' inability to make it back to the postseason for a third straight year.

"It was a tough season," Hill said. "It sucks missing QB1. It really hurts a lot, not having him. [Tyler Huntley] did a great job filling in, whenever he learned the offense and getting us going. But whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kind of sucks."

