Dolphins' Tyreek Hill agrees to three-year, $90 million restructured deal
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill agrees to three-year, $90 million restructured deal

Published Aug. 3, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET

Pro-Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill agreed to a restructured contract worth $90 million ($65 million guaranteed) over the next three years with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The new agreement brings Hill's four-year total of guaranteed money to $106.5 million, the most ever for any receiver.

Earlier Friday, the 30-year-old was named No. 1 on the NFL's 2024 list of the 100 best players in the league, making him the first wideout to earn the top spot in the list's 14-year history.

The fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Hill spent the first six seasons of his career (2016-2021) with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl in 2019 before being traded to the Dolphins in 2022.

Hill finished last season with a league-leading 1,799 receiving and 13 receiving touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the league.

He also became a 99 Club member in Madden 25 this week and was named the game's fastest player. 

