National Football League
Dolphins introduce Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator
National Football League

Dolphins introduce Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator

Published Feb. 15, 2024 4:17 p.m. ET

In the revolving door of NFL assistant coaching tenures, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will have yet another defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins introduced Anthony Weaver as their defensive play-caller on Thursday. The 43-year-old Weaver joins the Dolphins after serving as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line coach the past three seasons.

"I think of coaching as like service work," Weaver said. "I subscribe to the thought that if you work in service, you never get nervous. When I got into this coaching profession in 2010 in my mind I was, ‘I'm going to get in this because this game has been so good to me.' And this is my opportunity to pay it forward."

Weaver becomes the third defensive coordinator since McDaniel took over in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDaniel retained Josh Boyer from fired coach Brian Flores' staff to run the defense his first season. Boyer was dismissed after the season and replaced by veteran coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and 10th-fewest total yards league wide, but the results didn't earn Fangio a second season.

"The whole process of it was cool for me because it started as the person and who could have the biggest impact as a person," McDaniel said of hiring Weaver. "And in the process, I got to get down on some nitty-gritty on some schematic football side of it that allows [me] to build on what we've been good at and continue forward in 2024."

Now it's Weaver's turn to lift the Dolphins' defense to the elite level that he helped guide while with the Ravens. Baltimore allowed an NFL-low 280 points last season, compared to Miami's 391 — 22nd in the league. The Ravens also had a league-high 60 sacks.

"The scheme that we used in Baltimore is extremely multiple and flexible," Weaver said. "The foundation that we're going to do here will be from that. But the beauty in that is a lot of things that they've already done here, that they've had success in, were very similar there. So there will be a lot of crossover teaching."

With a 12-year NFL coaching resume, mainly overseeing the defensive line, Weaver spent four seasons on the Houston Texans' staff before joining Baltimore. His last season with the Texans in 2020 featured a promotion to coordinator. Weaver also had stops at the New York Jets, Cleveland and Buffalo since he transitioned into coaching following a seven-year NFL playing career.

Under Fangio, who quickly was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles' coordinator, the Dolphins finished fourth in the league in sacks with 54. By year's end, however, the defense was a depleted unit because of season-ending injuries to pass rushing specialists Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

"There are multiple guys on every level of defense that you get excited about," Weaver said. "The opportunity to come here, obviously, with a team and the success they've had. How do you pass on that? Mike and that offense — they're going to put up points. That's definitely going to happen. It's our job to make sure that we give up less points than the other team. We plan on doing that every time we get out there."

Free agency and salary cap restructuring also could noticeably change the Dolphins' defense next season. Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Van Ginkel have expiring contracts and might end up elsewhere.

Reporting by The Associated Pess.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say

One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes