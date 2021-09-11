National Football League
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants odds: How to bet, picks, more Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants odds: How to bet, picks, more

2 hours ago

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants hope they have found their answers under center.

Yet according to one of our betting experts, only one of the signal-callers in this Sunday afternoon matchup offers you a real chance to get to the pay window. (Sorry, Giants fans.) Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -150 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This one is simple for me. Where are the Giants better than the Broncos? Only at running back, and that is only if Saquon Barkley is fully healthy. The Broncos are better on the lines and have weapons on the edge, and I get quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is 35-13-1 in his career against the spread. Is Bridgewater dynamic? No. But Teddy protects the ball, finds his weapons when called upon and is able to guide his offense in the right direction.

"The Giants are hoping Daniel Jones can make a jump this season, and maybe he can, but this doesn't feel like the weekend for that to happen."

PICK: Broncos (-3) to win by more than 3 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How To Bet Cardinals vs. Titans
National Football League

How To Bet Cardinals vs. Titans

How To Bet Cardinals vs. Titans
Will Derrick Henry spark the Titans to a big win and send the crowd home happy? Our betting experts weigh in.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Bears vs. Rams
National Football League

How To Bet Bears vs. Rams

How To Bet Bears vs. Rams
New faces in new places get a primetime showcase in Week 1. Will the Rams take care of business as heavy favorites?
3 hours ago
How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
National Football League

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
Two young QBs clash in an AFC East battle. Geoff Schwartz explains why that's a formula for taking the under in Week 1.
3 hours ago
NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
From the point spreads to the moneylines and everything in between, here's what you need to know about NFL Week 1 betting.
3 hours ago
20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
College Football

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. FOX Sports and the sports world remember those that were lost two decades ago.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes