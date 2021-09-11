National Football League Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants odds: How to bet, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants hope they have found their answers under center.

Yet according to one of our betting experts, only one of the signal-callers in this Sunday afternoon matchup offers you a real chance to get to the pay window. (Sorry, Giants fans.) Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -150 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This one is simple for me. Where are the Giants better than the Broncos? Only at running back, and that is only if Saquon Barkley is fully healthy. The Broncos are better on the lines and have weapons on the edge, and I get quarterback Teddy Bridgewater , who is 35-13-1 in his career against the spread. Is Bridgewater dynamic? No. But Teddy protects the ball, finds his weapons when called upon and is able to guide his offense in the right direction.

"The Giants are hoping Daniel Jones can make a jump this season, and maybe he can, but this doesn't feel like the weekend for that to happen."

PICK: Broncos (-3) to win by more than 3 points at FOX Bet

