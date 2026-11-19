The Denver Broncos and star cornerback Riley Moss have agreed to a four-year extension, according to NFL Network. The deal is worth $67 million, per The Ringer, and will keep Moss in Denver's secondary through 2030.

Moss, 26, was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He became a starter for Denver in his second season, and led the NFL in passes defended with 19 in 2025. Through eight games in 2026, Moss has defended eight passes and grabbed one interception while making 27 tackles. His receiver has been targeted on 35 occasions, and just 51.4% of those became receptions for 223 yards.

Moss, along with fellow cornerback and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, have helped the Broncos limit opponents to 14 passing touchdowns. Surtain, also 26, is under contract through the 2029 season.

The Broncos are currently 7-2, tied for first in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs following a five-game winning streak. That record ties the two teams with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC's second-best record.