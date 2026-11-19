Imagine reading that headline from the future two months ago.

But, indeed, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are 6-4 and in possession of the third AFC wild card seed, and the team's embattled starting quarterback is open to playing in Cleveland for the haul.

"Yeah, of course," Watson said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon when asked if he'd be open to signing a new deal with the Browns, according to 92.3 The Fan. "I want to continue to build on the legacy that I’m building, and again, ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy and Dee [Haslam]; it’s up to [GM Andrew Berry]; it's up to Coach [Todd] Monken and the city.

"So, at the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games and let them kind of figure out what they want to do for the future."

Watson is in the last season of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal, which he signed after being acquired by the Browns in 2022. With that said, the Browns restructured Watson's contract multiple times with roughly $86.2 million in prorated bonus charges remaining on his deal past this season.

Through nine games this season (Watson missed Cleveland's Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints due to a head injury), Watson has totaled 2,118 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating, while completing 65.1% of his passes. He has also rushed for 266 yards and two scores.

Last week, Watson and the Browns overcame a 17-point deficit at home to beat the Houston Texans, whom Cleveland acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from in 2022, to snap a two-game losing streak. Watson finished the comeback win with 312 passing yards, while rushing for 49 yards and one touchdown.

"That’s up to my agent," Watson said of any potential contract talks with the Browns. "That’s all David Mulugheta [Watson's agent], so I don’t even worry about that. Even all the way up to the last game, my future and what that holds is all in God’s hands and whoever contacts David.

"So, right now again, just playing good football, winning games, enjoying this moment because it can all be taken away regardless. Right now, I’m just focusing on today, this bye week and then getting back up here and finishing out the season strong."

The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans in 2022, which was preceded by him sitting out the 2021 season in the wake of requesting a trade and a double-digit number of sexual misconduct allegations emerging against him.

Watson was suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season due to violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy and was limited to six starts – again – in 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

Watson opened 2024 as Cleveland's starting quarterback, but he ruptured his Achilles seven games into the season and suffered a setback in the following months, keeping him off an NFL field until the 2026 season.

In the preseason, Watson was booed by the Cleveland faithful, which he called "personal," citing how some of them cheered when he ruptured his Achilles in 2024. Watson went on to beat out second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

The nine games Watson has appeared in this season are the most in a single season for the 31-year-old since he started every game for the Texans in 2020.