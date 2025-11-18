Deion Sanders Proud of Shedeur: 'I Know the Fight Behind the Fight'

Deion Sanders cried tears of happiness as his son took the field over the weekend for the first time in a regular-season NFL game.

There was admiration, too, over what it took for quarterback Shedeur Sanders to get his opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.

"I know the fight behind the fight," the Colorado coach said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains, and I’m just proud of him. Because he’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing and living the right things. That’s just who he is.

"He's a Sanders."

Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round. He fell down the depth chart and behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, the third-round pick who has started six games this season. But when Gabriel was knocked out with a concussion Sunday, Sanders was summoned. While he was unable to lift Cleveland to victory, his father was just proud of his effort.

And with Gabriel in concussion protocol, Sanders could be in line for his first NFL start Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Deion Sanders hasn't decided yet if he will make the trip. Colorado (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) hosts Arizona State (7-3, 5-2) on Saturday night.

"I’m so focused on what we have at hand," the coach said. "I’m not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him."

Sanders had a hunch his son would get in the game against Baltimore. But he didn't want to see it transpire like that, with Gabriel leaving early in the third quarter with a concussion.

"I thought the Ravens would have played better early on to provoke (Shedeur) getting in," Deion Sanders said. "I didn’t want him to get in by injury, because I’m fond of Dillon, and I want him to be successful as well."

It was a rough showing for Shedeur Sanders, who finished 4 of 16 for 47 yards with an interception as the Ravens rallied for a 23-16 win. Not entirely a surprise, given that Sanders didn't have a chance to build camaraderie with the starters.

"I knew it was going to be some inconsistencies of a lot of things, because I know football," Sanders said.

On Sunday night, Shedeur Sanders discovered that his suburban Cleveland home had been burglarized during the game, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified, the person said.

Shedeur Sanders and his dad chat all the time since he left Colorado for the NFL. Their bond is tight.

"I know some stuff behind the curtain, so I offer him not just on-the-field advice, off-the-field advice, life advice, because he’s going through a lot," Deion Sanders said. "A lot of stuff is coming at him and he’s doing a great job. Thank God that God prepared him for everything he's dealing with. I think a lesser man would've crumbled. But he's been built for this."

These days, they're teaming up to buy a house together — if they iron out one tiny detail.

"He wants the master (bedroom)," Deion Sanders said. "I say, ‘Well, put more in.’"

Reporting by The Associated Press.