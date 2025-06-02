National Football League David Andrews 'wanted to finish' his career in New England and accomplished that Updated Jun. 2, 2025 11:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews is retiring from the NFL. The Patriots said that Andrews, who spent all 10 of his seasons with the team before he was released in March, will retire at a news conference on Monday.

"I didn't want to go do it for another organization," an emotional Andrews said during his retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Monday. "That wasn't what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here, and I did."

An undrafted free agent from Georgia, Andrews started 121 of 124 regular-season games he played in and also played in 12 playoff games. He also played in three Super Bowls, winning two, and was the last remaining offensive starter from the Patriots’ 2018 championship team.

Center for the New England Patriots David Andrews holds the trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrews, 32, missed the entire 2019 season after blood clots were found in his lungs. He also had his 2024 season cut short after a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

After Andrews' injury, Ben Brown started 10 games at center. But, the Patriots went out and acquired veteran Garrett Bradbury to start at center ahead of the 2025 season.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52), New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) and New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) walk onto the field during New England Patriots OTA on May 20, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

