Dallas Cowboys Over/Under Win Total: Can Revamped Defense Fuel More Wins?

In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys finished with a disappointing 7-9-1 record.

Throughout the season, they displayed a stark contrast between an elite offense and a historically-struggling defense. The offense ranked second in total yards and seventh in scoring (27.7 PPG), while the defense finished dead last (32nd) in points allowed (30.1 PPG).

So can America's Team take a big step forward on the defensive side of the ball?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Dallas Cowboys

Over 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: After their second consecutive season below .500, the Cowboys have failed to make the playoffs in each of the last two years. Before that, in 2021, 2022 and 2023, Dallas finished 12-5 each year and won the NFC East twice in that span, but it lost in either the wild card or divisional round of the playoffs in all three of those seasons.

The Cowboys have not made the NFC Championship game in 30 years.

However, heading into 2026, the Cowboys seem primed to make major improvements. Dallas returns all of its key skill players from its explosive offense a season ago. Dak Prescott was third in the NFL in passing yards (4,552), Javonte Williams had over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens formed one of the league's best receiving duos.

But the biggest difference in 2026 will need to be Dallas' revamped defense. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys brought in Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, Dee Winters and Jalen Thompson via free agency or trade, while also selecting Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Odds: This upcoming season, Dallas is the +235 second choice to win the NFC East (behind Philadelphia at +115), the +1300 eighth choice to win the NFC and the +2500 16th choice to win the Super Bowl.