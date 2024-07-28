Cowboys DE Sam Williams injures knee, needs season-ending surgery
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills Sunday and will need season-ending surgery.
Williams got hurt during a blocking drill with the Cowboys not yet in pads. He was tended to by trainers for several minutes, then didn't put any weight on his leg while being helped onto a motorized cart that took him off the field.
The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams was expected to have a bigger role as edge rusher this season after the defensive end Dorance Armstrong and outside linebacker Dante Fowler left the Cowboys in free agency during the offseason.
A second-round draft pick out of Mississippi in 2022, Williams played in 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons, including all 17 last year. He has 8 1/2 career sacks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
