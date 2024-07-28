National Football League
Cowboys DE Sam Williams injures knee, needs season-ending surgery
National Football League

Cowboys DE Sam Williams injures knee, needs season-ending surgery

Updated Jul. 29, 2024 12:57 a.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills Sunday and will need season-ending surgery.

Williams got hurt during a blocking drill with the Cowboys not yet in pads. He was tended to by trainers for several minutes, then didn't put any weight on his leg while being helped onto a motorized cart that took him off the field.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams was expected to have a bigger role as edge rusher this season after the defensive end Dorance Armstrong and outside linebacker Dante Fowler left the Cowboys in free agency during the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second-round draft pick out of Mississippi in 2022, Williams played in 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons, including all 17 last year. He has 8 1/2 career sacks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron, Bronny James headline notable father-son duos in sports history

LeBron, Bronny James headline notable father-son duos in sports history

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes