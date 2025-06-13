National Football League Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'Legacy be damned; I want to win a championship' Updated Jun. 13, 2025 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season under center for the Dallas Cowboys and has tunnel vision on one goal.

"I want to win a championship. The legacy, the things, whatever comes after I finish playing will take care of itself," Prescott said on Thursday at Cowboys minicamp, according to ESPN.

"I want to win a championship. Be damned if it's just for my legacy, or if it's for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity. Yeah, the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."

Last season, Prescott totaled 1,978 passing yards, 11 passing yards, eight interceptions and a career-low 86.0 passer rating, while completing 64.7% of his passes; Prescott's 2024 campaign ended after eight games due to a hamstring injury. In all, Prescott ranked 43rd among quarterbacks with a 67.9 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dallas went 3-5 in the games that Prescott started and went on to miss the playoffs at 7-10. The veteran quarterback is now entering the first season of a four-year, $240 million extension, with his $60 million average annual salary being first in NFL history.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, is second in Cowboys history with 213 career touchdown passes and third with 31,437 passing yards. He's on pace to be first in both categories within the next two seasons, as Tony Romo is first in franchise history with both 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes.

On the other hand, while the Cowboys are 76-46 in the regular season with Prescott under center, they're also 2-5 in the postseason. Furthermore, the franchise just moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

Prescott expressed that he has seen "a lot of good things" at minicamp this week and is "excited as hell" for next season.

Prescott, who will be 32 at the start of the 2025 NFL season, has a new weapon to target on the outside, as Dallas acquired wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May. He also has a new face in the quarterback room, as the Cowboys lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency and acquired second-year quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.

Prescott and the Cowboys have a road bout against the NFC East-rival and defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 regular-season opener on Sept. 4.

