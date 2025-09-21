Commanders HC Dan Quinn Bloodied in Sideline Collision With QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn wiped blood from his face as he walked to the locker room at halftime Sunday after getting knocked down on the sideline in a collision with quarterback Marcus Mariota.
At the end of a 4-yard run in the final seconds of the second quarter of Washington's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota was shoved out of bounds. He knocked into Quinn, who fell backward and slammed his head on the ground.
Mariota dusted the coach off with a towel, but Quinn bled from cuts on the bridge of his nose.
Soon after, Matt Gay made a 56-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to give the Commanders a 20-10 lead at the break.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
