Colts safety Khari Willis retires after three seasons

56 mins ago

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis announced Wednesday in a statement on Instagram that he will retire from the NFL effectively immediately.

"I'd first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years," Willis wrote. "I've built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly. The lessons that I've learned in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter.

"With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life. I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years."

Willis, 26, was a fourth-round pick out Michigan State in 2019, and he started 33 games for the Colts over the past three seasons. 

He tallied four interceptions — one of which he returned for a TD — and 11 passes defended in his three seasons. He also had a forced fumble, fumble recovered, 3.5 sacks, 219 tackles, seven tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in his career.

"We're thankful and appreciative of Khari's contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons," said Colts coach Frank Reich in a statement. "Khari's character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him."

