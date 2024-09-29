Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits game vs. Steelers twice in first quarter
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game twice in the span of four plays of the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble, and the other to his head — on designed runs. He headed to the locker room with a hip injury after the second hit.
Team officials announced his return was questionable. Richardson returned to the sideline early in the second quarter but did not re-enter the game.
Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
Richardson has dealt with multiple injuries since being the fourth overall draft pick in 2023. He played in only four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, but only finished one of the four games.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
NFL reportedly fines Rams $100K for shoving incident vs. 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
QB Tyler Huntley starting for Dolphins vs. Titans, Tim Boyle to be backup
2024 NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Will favorited Eagles, Ravens rule the weekend?
-
Bears vs. Rams 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
2024 NFL Week 4 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
-
49ers vs. Patriots 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
Cowboys avoid crisis mode, but Micah Parsons injury is cause for concern
Cardinals vs. Commanders 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
-
NFL reportedly fines Rams $100K for shoving incident vs. 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
QB Tyler Huntley starting for Dolphins vs. Titans, Tim Boyle to be backup
2024 NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Will favorited Eagles, Ravens rule the weekend?
-
Bears vs. Rams 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
2024 NFL Week 4 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
-
49ers vs. Patriots 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
Cowboys avoid crisis mode, but Micah Parsons injury is cause for concern
Cardinals vs. Commanders 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick