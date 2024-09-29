National Football League Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits game vs. Steelers twice in first quarter Published Sep. 29, 2024 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game twice in the span of four plays of the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble, and the other to his head — on designed runs. He headed to the locker room with a hip injury after the second hit.

Team officials announced his return was questionable. Richardson returned to the sideline early in the second quarter but did not re-enter the game.

Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Richardson has dealt with multiple injuries since being the fourth overall draft pick in 2023. He played in only four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, but only finished one of the four games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

