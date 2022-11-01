National Football League
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady; HC Frank Reich to assume duties
1 hour ago

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday, two days after another subpar offensive showing in a loss to Washington.

Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, but has struggled to run the ball most of this season. The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times and rank No. 30 in scoring at 16.1 points. Reich, who already called plays for Indy, will reportedly assume all OC duties for the remainder of the season.

Brady was one of the few, but growing number of Black coordinators in the NFL.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus’ commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady was hired by Reich in 2018 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted two years ago when Nick Sirianni left to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

The move comes less than a week after Reich benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Indy visits New England on Sunday.

Brady played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League before starting his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes. He spent five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and won the Grey Cup in 2017 before taking the Colts job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

