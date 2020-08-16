National Football League
Colin Cowherd's NFC Predictions
4 hours ago

With the NFL season officially less than a month away, Colin Cowherd took another spin through his 2020 season predictions recently on "The Herd."

How does he foresee the NFC shaking out? Check out the video below, along with Cowherd's thoughts on each team, where applicable, and odds to win the division via FOX Bet.

NFC East

On the Cowboys (8-8): "Dallas has a new coach (in Mike McCarthy). They're not going to be bad. They could go 9-7, but I have 8-8."

On the Giants (6-10): "There are some things about the Giants I like. Daniel Jones is better than I thought, Saquon Barkley. They've upgraded the o-line."

On Washington (4-12): "I think they'll be really intense, but again: How bad did Dwayne Haskins need a preseason? ... Devastating for Washington, with a new coach, quarterback with very few starts, no preseason."

Odds to win the NFC East: Cowboys -118, Eagles +140, Giants +900, Washington +1400

NFC North

On the Vikings (11-5): "I think Minnesota's roster is excellent. I think Minnesota's front office is excellent. Mike Zimmer's a little rigid for me on the offensive end, but Kirk Cousins, as much as we bag on him, is pretty proficient."

On the Lions (5-11): "I don't like Detroit like everybody else. A lot of people think Detroit's sneaky."

Odds to win the NFC North: Packers +150, Vikings +160, Bears +375, Lions +800

NFC South

On the Buccaneers (10-6): "Tampa Bay takes about six weeks to get their act together. Really could have used a preseason, didn't have one. My prediction is Tampa's defense will actually be the story the first six weeks of the year."

On the Panthers (7-9): "Carolina 7-9, but fighter's chance they blow somebody's season up."

On the Falcons (6-10): "The Falcons are a bit of a mess. I think they may bail on their head coach who's in a lame-duck year halfway through the season."

Odds to win the NFC South: Buccaneers +137, Saints +175, Falcons +225, Panthers +1100

NFC West

On the Seahawks (10-6): "I had Seattle better than this, pulled back a little bit. Organization that I think is a little top-heavy."

On the Rams (9-7): "Rams are kind of like Seattle to me, some stars, top-heavy, some thin spots. They just don't have the quarterback Seattle does."

On the Cardinals (5-11): "Arizona's a competitive 5-11, but still young and a lot of changes."

Odds to win the NFC West: 49ers +110, Seahawks +225, Rams +350, Cardinals +900

