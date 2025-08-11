National Football League Colin Cowherd Encourages Shedeur Sanders To Focus on his 'Judgement' Updated Aug. 11, 2025 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd had some advice to offer Shedeur Sanders after his NFL preseason debut.

In simple terms, he told the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback to focus on football, and only football.

"I think his traits — the arm, the size, the mobility — are all good enough to be a mid-tier NFL quarterback," Cowherd, the host of FOX Sports' "The Herd," said. "But, he's not great at them… So, he's going to have to better in the other 30-to-40-percent of quarterback play, which is maturity, focus, IQ, film study."

Cowherd mentioned this because, after Sanders' impressive performance on Friday, the rookie QB approached Cleveland radio/TV personality Tony Grossi. Sanders was overheard saying to Grossi: "You always say negative stuff about me. And I'm like, I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me."



The confrontation didn't seem overtly hostile, with the two sharing a laugh as Sanders walked away asking, "What'd I do? What'd I do to you, Tony?"

But to Cowherd, the exchange was unnecessary, and raised red flags.

"He's a good kid, but the judgment thing is going to have to be exceptional," Cowherd said. "Don't look for sympathy and support from local radio guy. Watch film."

Because of the spotlight on Sanders, these off-field interactions will fall under as much scrutiny as his on-field performances receive acclaim. On Friday, he impressed with 14-of-23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while leading another touchdown drive.

"I'm tired of Cleveland fans saying, ‘Colin, you’re making a lot of this little stuff,'" Cowherd said. "'That's what you said about Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield, and DeShaun Watson's court stuff in Houston.' How about you sit this one out, Browns' fans? You're 0-for-3 on, ‘It’s no big deal.'"

In fact, Sanders has already gotten into legal trouble this offseason, when he received two separate speeding tickets.

So, while Cowherd's criticism might be nit-picking, and Sanders' interaction with Grossi might be nothing, what Cowherd is saying is, just let the performance be the only story.

In reality, only time will tell if Sanders needs to — and can — mature.

