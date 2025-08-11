National Football League
Colin Cowherd Encourages Shedeur Sanders To Focus on his 'Judgement'
National Football League

Colin Cowherd Encourages Shedeur Sanders To Focus on his 'Judgement'

Updated Aug. 11, 2025 7:30 p.m. ET

Colin Cowherd had some advice to offer Shedeur Sanders after his NFL preseason debut. 

In simple terms, he told the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback to focus on football, and only football.

"I think his traits — the arm, the size, the mobility — are all good enough to be a mid-tier NFL quarterback," Cowherd, the host of FOX Sports' "The Herd," said. "But, he's not great at them… So, he's going to have to better in the other 30-to-40-percent of quarterback play, which is maturity, focus, IQ, film study."

Cowherd mentioned this because, after Sanders' impressive performance on Friday, the rookie QB approached Cleveland radio/TV personality Tony Grossi. Sanders was overheard saying to Grossi: "You always say negative stuff about me. And I'm like, I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me."

 The confrontation didn't seem overtly hostile, with the two sharing a laugh as Sanders walked away asking, "What'd I do? What'd I do to you, Tony?"

But to Cowherd, the exchange was unnecessary, and raised red flags.

"He's a good kid, but the judgment thing is going to have to be exceptional," Cowherd said. "Don't look for sympathy and support from local radio guy. Watch film."

Because of the spotlight on Sanders, these off-field interactions will fall under as much scrutiny as his on-field performances receive acclaim. On Friday, he impressed with 14-of-23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while leading another touchdown drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm tired of Cleveland fans saying, ‘Colin, you’re making a lot of this little stuff,'" Cowherd said. "'That's what you said about Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield, and DeShaun Watson's court stuff in Houston.' How about you sit this one out, Browns' fans? You're 0-for-3 on, ‘It’s no big deal.'"

In fact, Sanders has already gotten into legal trouble this offseason, when he received two separate speeding tickets. 

So, while Cowherd's criticism might be nit-picking, and Sanders' interaction with Grossi might be nothing, what Cowherd is saying is, just let the performance be the only story. 

In reality, only time will tell if Sanders needs to — and can — mature. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Eyeing Week 6 Return

2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Eyeing Week 6 Return

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes