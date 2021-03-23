National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Colin breaks down his top 10 NFL offseason moves 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a question that's asked every year: Which team won the NFL offseason?

And while free agency is still in full swing and the NFL Draft is fast approaching, Colin Cowherd is feeling confident that some already completed moves will have certain teams smiling when all is said and done.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd broke down his top 10 offseason moves thus far. Here's how he sees the landscape:

10. Cowboys sign QB Dak Prescott

The details: Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Am I concerned that he's going to make $40 million a year? Yeah, I think it's too much ... But in the end, they'll have continuity at quarterback. ... And in the NFL, what you can't be is searching week after week for the right messenger and the right distributor at quarterback."

9. Packers sign RB Aaron Jones

The details: Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Cowherd's thoughts: "You look at Green Bay's roster. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, there's two stars: Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. And Aaron just took a team-friendly deal for a franchise that can't get free agents. I think it's a huge deal and a big coup for Green Bay."

8. Bills sign WR Emmanuel Sanders

The details: Sanders signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Cowherd's thoughts: "All this guy does is give you about 700 to 800 yards every year. ... They've got Stefon Diggs over the top, Cole Beasley in the slot. What they need is a No. 2, and they go get it in Emmanuel Sanders."

7. Buccaneers sign LB Lavonte David

The details: David signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowherd's thoughts: "He is an intellectual, emotional leader for this defense. He is the guy you rely on to call signals, every big third down. He is the heart and soul of their defense, and they've got him signed up."

6. Buccaneers sign edge/LB Shaq Barrett

The details: Barrett signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Buccaneers.

Cowherd's thoughts: "There's just not five guys on the planet that get after the quarterback like Shaq Barrett. And when your way to the Super Bowl is through Aaron Rodgers or through Russell Wilson, you've got to get Shaq Barrett in-house, and they did."

5. 49ers sign OT Trent Williams

The details: Williams signed a six-year, $138 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Remember, Jimmy G. can't say healthy. So left tackle for the 49ers is more valuable than left tackle for a lot of other teams. Garoppolo's not a great runner, and he gets hurt."

4. Browns sign S John Johnson

The details: Johnson signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Cowherd's thoughts: "A very heady player. Cleveland's secondary, especially safety, was a mess. They had the lowest graded safeties. He is terrific."

3. Chargers sign C Corey Linsley

The details: Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cowherd's thoughts: "My rule in the NFL is: Get a quarterback, then protect him, and draft people to get their quarterback. And they got a stud."

2. Colts trade for QB Carson Wentz

The details: Wentz was acquired by the Indianapolis Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think this team is a mobile, strong-armed quarterback away from winning a Super Bowl. The last time he was with Frank Reich, he was a home run."

1. Rams trade for QB Matthew Stafford

The details: Stafford was acquired by the Los Angeles Rams from the Detroit Lions for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's not a winning quarterback, but the Lions aren't a winning organization. ... This feels like the one move in the offseason that took a team that was good and makes them, like, a favorite to get to the Super Bowl out of their conference, along with Tampa.

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his "Herd Hierarchy" below:

