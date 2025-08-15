National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Assessing Options at Safety With Starter Geno Stone Injured Published Aug. 15, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After the Cincinnati Bengals secondary struggled in the preseason opener, starting safety Geno Stone learned that he has a soft tissue injury that has him out on a "week-to-week" basis.

Those recent developments gave the Bengals a lot to discuss and work on heading into their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Coach Zac Taylor said that the Philadelphia Eagles’ success against the Bengals in last week’s preseason opener showed the Bengals defensive backs some areas to focus on going forward. Penalties from the Bengals also made a big difference last week, and Taylor wants to see those cleaned up in Washington.

"We were just in a lot of one-on-one positions where we were fingertip away a lot of times," Taylor said. "Continue to be competitive, continue to be detailed up on scrimmage. I think overall, operationally, there were some things on offense, defense and special teams that we’ve we’ve got to be better at. That had nothing to do with Philly, and that’s, that’s one of our primary focuses right now as a team, not having a joint practice this week."

Without Stone in the short term, Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony and PJ Jules have been battling for first-team reps on defense.

Even though the Bengals didn’t utilize their safety depth last season, they only added undrafted free agents into that position group. As a result, the backups behind Stone who are now contenders for a first-team role are getting their first real chance to show what they’re capable of in a starting opportunity.

Anthony played some backup slot cornerback during the first two weeks last season. But after he committed a key penalty, he lost that role and didn’t play much during the rest of his rookie season.

He has received a fresh start in 2025 with a new defensive coordinator, and he has been Stone’s primary backup as the second-team free safety.

"Safety is just slowing down for me now," Anthony said. "What’s changed the most is that Coach Al (Golden) has given us our own freedom. He gives us the tools and played to run. Then, he gives us the opportunity to make those plays and run the show back there. That’s the biggest change for me. There’s not as much stress with this is exactly what we have to do."

Anderson, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has played one career defensive snap while establishing himself as the team’s top special teamer. He has played in 24 total games, and Anderson has 18 total tackles in the NFL on special teams.

Jules was an undrafted free agent last season who spent 2024 on the Bengals’ practice squad. An interception last Sunday during practice with the second team opened some eyes and led to him getting more opportunities.

"I don’t care who you are, how you got here, I’ll give you the same promise my coach gave me 15 years ago," safeties coach Jordan Kovacs said. "The best players will play. Every spot is open. Let’s go compete and let’s see how good we can get. Because competition is ultimately what’s going to make us better players."

Taylor also didn’t rule out the Bengals adding a free-agent option at the safety position.

"That’s a group that we’re looking to make sure we’re deep enough there, so they’re gonna continue to get a lot of opportunities," Taylor said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

