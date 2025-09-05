National Football League
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Ruled Out with Shoulder Injury
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Ruled Out with Shoulder Injury

Updated Sep. 5, 2025 8:58 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after injuring his right shoulder. 

Worthy was running a crossing route at the same time as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who did not see his teammate and collided with him. Worthy rushed once for no gain before leaving with an injury. He went into the medical tent on the sideline before leaving with the Chiefs staff and heading to the locker room with a towel over his head. 

He was initially deemed questionable to return, before being ruled out at the start of the second quarter. 

Coming into his second NFL season, Worthy was going to be featured in Kansas City's offense as fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice will miss the first six games of the season due to a suspension. A timeline for Worthy's return has not been announced but, for now, the Chiefs are without their top two receiving options. 

Check back for live updates. 

