National Football League
Chiefs Reportedly Eyeing Reunion With WR Tyreek Hill After Latest Injuries
National Football League

Chiefs Reportedly Eyeing Reunion With WR Tyreek Hill After Latest Injuries

Published Oct. 4, 2026 11:27 p.m. ET

A reunion might be on the horizon for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill. 

The Chiefs are very interested in bringing back free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to The Athletic. A trio of Chiefs star veterans (quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones) are all reportedly interested in a potential reunion with Hill as well. 

The news comes after the Chiefs beat the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 on Sunday to stay atop the AFC West and remain undefeated at 4-0.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker led the way, but Kansas City lost two receivers during the win over Las Vegas. Tyquan Thornton could miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle, and Rashee Rice departed early with a hamstring injury.

Hill, 32, is also recovering from a significant injury himself. He hasn't played since a knee injury ended his 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. He suffered a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return, according to The Athletic. Miami released him in February.

Kansas City was reportedly interested in a reunion even before Sunday's injuries. After Thornton went down, Hill posted a cryptic "hm" on X.

Hill spent 2016 to 2021 with the Chiefs and helped them win Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City traded him to Miami in March 2022 after contract talks stalled. He later led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023.

The Chiefs enter their bye week but return in Week 6 to face another division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

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