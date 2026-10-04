Kyren Williams Puts The Rams On His Back To Get Win vs. Eagles, Earn LFG Player Of The Game

Sometimes, one player can swing the outcome of a game.

When you score the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left to erase a double-digit deficit on the road, you're pretty much guaranteed to win not only the game, but Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game, as was the case for Kyren Williams on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams running back rushed 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, adding 10 catches for 67 yards, as Los Angeles overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20.

Williams scored from 4 yards out to cut the deficit to three, then capped the go-ahead drive with a 7-yard touchdown with just over a minute to go, the first time all game Philadelphia had trailed.

Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game: Rams’ Kyren Williams 🏆 Week 4

Brady opened his conversation with Williams by asking about the go-ahead score, when Williams stretched across the goal line as a wave of Eagles defenders closed in around him.

"I just knew I had to get across that goal line, and I knew that I had guys on my back," Williams told Brady. "They tell you not to reach the ball out only on fourth down or extra points, but I had to get that ball in there. So when I had two hands on there, I know it's secured, I know it's protected, and I know I can reach it out. I had to get in the end zone, Tom. That's all that mattered at that point."

Protecting the ball was no small task given the conditions in Philadelphia, where steady rain turned the field soggy for most of the afternoon. Williams touched the ball 26 times without putting it on the ground against one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

"It was hard. You had to fight through the adversity of being able to hold that ball tight," Williams said. "They got a great defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, that punches that ball out for a living, and I know that very well. So coming into this game, I had to secure that ball — high and tight, two hands covered. And I'm gonna go get those yards regardless."

The Eagles led 20-10 at halftime after Jalen Hurts threw a pair of touchdown passes to Darius Cooper before the Rams chipped away behind Williams, who scored both of his touchdowns in the final four minutes to complete the comeback.

The win pulled the Rams to 2-2, while the Eagles — who entered the day missing DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson and Zack Baun before losing Barkley, too — fell to 2-2 as well. For Williams, it was a performance he said the Rams needed heading into a long week.

"We needed this one — for motivation, for the boost of confidence," Williams said. "We got a long week coming up, so we needed this. This was a big win for us, and we got to continue pushing and practicing hard."

Williams finished with 147 yards of total offense, his second-most productive game of the season, and delivered it against a team that had beaten the Rams trouble in two of their last three meetings. But all he could think about after the game was the flight back to LA.

"We know we've got a long flight, but it's not even going to feel long because we're going to have so much fun," Williams said.