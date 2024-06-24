National Football League
Chiefs release DL Isaiah Buggs after animal cruelty, burglary charges
National Football League

Chiefs release DL Isaiah Buggs after animal cruelty, burglary charges

Published Jun. 24, 2024 6:25 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on Monday after two recent arrests in Alabama.

The 27-year-old Buggs, who signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season, turned himself in on May 30 after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Two dogs that were under Buggs’ care were allegedly found neglected and malnourished, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized.

On June 16, Buggs was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary and released on a $5,000 bond, according to records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The run-stuffing tackle out of Alabama played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the past two with the Detroit Lions. He has started 23 games and appeared in 56 in his career, with 89 tackles and two sacks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

